SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 1,371.6% in March

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 1,371.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

