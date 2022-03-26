Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.29.

NYSE SRE opened at $162.46 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

