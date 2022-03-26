Sepio Capital LP Acquires 10,220 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.