Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,906 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

