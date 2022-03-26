Sepio Capital LP Has $3.98 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $247.31 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.47 and a 1-year high of $250.86. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

