Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.