Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

