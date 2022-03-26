Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.