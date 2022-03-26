Sepio Capital LP Purchases 3,612 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYLD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

