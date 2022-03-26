Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

HOOD opened at $12.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

