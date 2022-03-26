Sepio Capital LP Sells 16,729 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 293.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 212,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

