Sepio Capital LP Takes $114,000 Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

