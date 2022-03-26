Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

