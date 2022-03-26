ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 348,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 552,303 shares of company stock worth $651,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

