Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STRNY traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.