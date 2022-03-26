Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of STRNY traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

