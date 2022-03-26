SHIELD Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $113,595.72 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,289.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.71 or 0.07016866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00280347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.57 or 0.00820905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00109165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.92 or 0.00453650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.30 or 0.00452247 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.