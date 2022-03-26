Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.62 Million

Analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to announce $145.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.90 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $698.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $915.01 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,974,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. 571,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

