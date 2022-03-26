Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE SHG opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

