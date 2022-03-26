Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE SHG opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
