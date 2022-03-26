ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

ShipChain (SHIP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. ShipChain has a market cap of $957,052.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

