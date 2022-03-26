Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 32,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,504,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $3,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.