Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 215.5%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 215.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 329,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $14,309,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

