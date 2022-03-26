Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 62.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

