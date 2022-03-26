Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 94.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining (Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.