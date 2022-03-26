Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Increases By 1,218.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,218.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
