Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Increases By 1,218.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,218.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

