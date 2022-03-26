Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 75.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

