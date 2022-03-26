Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 97.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTLCY opened at $6.94 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.64) to GBX 640 ($8.43) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

