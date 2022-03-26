Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Expands By 294.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHYHY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

