Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Declines By 98.3%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on COVTY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Covestro alerts:

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 34,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Covestro has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.