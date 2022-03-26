Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Increases By 785.5%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a growth of 785.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECMOHO stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. ECMOHO has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 551.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

