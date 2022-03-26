Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 89.4%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EVTZF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

