Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 82.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the February 28th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 448,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

