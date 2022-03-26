Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases By 442.9%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.73 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
