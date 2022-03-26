Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Decreases By 90.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

