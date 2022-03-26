Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Grows By 2,310.3%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 2,310.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of IMPHF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
