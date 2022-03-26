Short Interest in John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Drops By 99.8%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Menzies stock remained flat at $$7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
About John Menzies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Menzies (MZTLF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.