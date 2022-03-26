Short Interest in John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Drops By 99.8%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Menzies stock remained flat at $$7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

