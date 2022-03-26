Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Decreases By 75.1%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

KNYJY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 44,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

