Short Interest in Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Expands By 600.0%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $$8.07 during trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About Mabuchi Motor (Get Rating)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

