Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 80.0%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

