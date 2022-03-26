Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 80.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

