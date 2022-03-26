Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Rises By 267.6%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MCLD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,701. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

