Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 71.9%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$16.80 during trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

