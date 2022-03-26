Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Drops By 93.4%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 50,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

