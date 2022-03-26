Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Increases By 487.6%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 487.6% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Pioneer Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

