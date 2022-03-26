Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 69.7%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the February 28th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
PSTV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
