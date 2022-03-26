Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 266.5%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 266.5% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116,601 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $44.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.