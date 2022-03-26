Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 63.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeqLL in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SeqLL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeqLL by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeqLL stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SeqLL has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.80.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SeqLL in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

