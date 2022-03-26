Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 93.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

