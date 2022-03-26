Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Drops By 64.0%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SDAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.