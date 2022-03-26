Showcase Trading 61.2% Higher This Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $65,305.13 and $14,693.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 61.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.75 or 0.07040949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,313.79 or 1.00107962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

