SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBGF. Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $24.76 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.