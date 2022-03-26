Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.46 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

