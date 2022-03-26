Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.75. 609,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

